Mayor Krewson says St. Louis City going after illegal dumpers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Dumping has been a big problem in St. Louis and Mayor Lyda Krewson said it costs the city of thousands of dollars to combat this ongoing problem.

Between July 2017 and June 2018, the city picked up 22,000 tons of illegal dumping items and a whopping 52,000 tires.

“It cost us a lot to clean it up,” Krewson said. “It’s probably several thousand dollars to go clean it up, a whole dump truck full of stuff.”

And then the city has to take it to its own dumps and pay to have it handled.

“Very time-consuming proposition. So we’re trying to put an end to the illegal dumping going on in our alleys,” Krewson said.

The city put up a hundred new high-quality cameras to catch dumpers. The mayor said they’re working, catching people dumping everything from tires, mattresses, and construction debris.

“We’re taking them to court, we’re fining them, and we're letting them do community service cleaning up some alleys,” she said.

Krewson said the offenders are fined $500.

Most of the guilty parties are coming from surrounding counties, one even as far as Bonne Terre.

These individuals have their own reasons for this illegal activity, but a representative for a St. Louis County dump site said their prices have been rising. Their price is $100 up to a ton.

“If you have a dump truck full of stuff (that) you took out of somebody's basement and you don’t want to pay the fee to take it to a dump, then you go around the corner or crosstown and dump it in somebody's alley,” Krewson said.

The mayor said city residents need to be vigilant in reporting dumping if they see it. She said people can contact the Citizens Service Bureau at 314-622-4800 or online and via Twitter.