Missouri meteorologist ‘blows pants off competition’ with unusual on-air appearance
SPRINGFIELD, MO – A Missouri meteorologist appeared on television in his shorts Sunday night. According to one viewer he, “Storm guru Ron Hearst blows the pants off the competition.”
Severe weather was sweeping through the Ozarks and television station management made the decision to put KY3 Chief Meteorologist Ron Hearst on-air. The station’s news director explains in this Facebook post:
“Why did KY3 Chief Meteorologist Ron Hearst wear shorts during Sunday night’s storm coverage? Here’s why:
“We’ve had a number of people comment on social media, in person and in emails about Ron wearing shorts during coverage of last night’s storm and wanted to respond.
Both Ron Hearst and Abby Dyer came in on their day off to help Matt Jones after the first warnings were issued.
Ron was in shorts on his Sunday off, running errands. He had grabbed an extra jacket, shirt and tie to help with live reports, but not pants.
Despite that, I made the decision to add Ron on-air as the weather situation deteriorated and several tornado warnings were issued. We knew he had shorts on and never intended to show them on-air. Unfortunately, it happened briefly during his nearly two hours of continuous severe weather coverage.
While a few viewers have been critical of the decision, we really appreciate the large number of people who have found humor in it. They not only understand what happened, but have supported and complimented our weather team members for coming in to warn viewers on a day they would normally be resting at home.”
Bridget Lovelle
News Director
KY3/KSPR/Ozarks CW”