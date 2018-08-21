× Missouri meteorologist ‘blows pants off competition’ with unusual on-air appearance

SPRINGFIELD, MO – A Missouri meteorologist appeared on television in his shorts Sunday night. According to one viewer he, “Storm guru Ron Hearst blows the pants off the competition.”

Severe weather was sweeping through the Ozarks and television station management made the decision to put KY3 Chief Meteorologist Ron Hearst on-air. The station’s news director explains in this Facebook post:

“Why did KY3 Chief Meteorologist Ron Hearst wear shorts during Sunday night’s storm coverage? Here’s why:

“We’ve had a number of people comment on social media, in person and in emails about Ron wearing shorts during coverage of last night’s storm and wanted to respond.

Both Ron Hearst and Abby Dyer came in on their day off to help Matt Jones after the first warnings were issued.

Ron was in shorts on his Sunday off, running errands. He had grabbed an extra jacket, shirt and tie to help with live reports, but not pants.

Despite that, I made the decision to add Ron on-air as the weather situation deteriorated and several tornado warnings were issued. We knew he had shorts on and never intended to show them on-air. Unfortunately, it happened briefly during his nearly two hours of continuous severe weather coverage.

While a few viewers have been critical of the decision, we really appreciate the large number of people who have found humor in it. They not only understand what happened, but have supported and complimented our weather team members for coming in to warn viewers on a day they would normally be resting at home.”

Bridget Lovelle

News Director

KY3/KSPR/Ozarks CW”

Some viewers had a lot of hilarious comments about the unusual on-air appearance:

When Ron Hearst does severe weather coverage in his boxers, we should probably all be seeking shelter. #KY3 #NoPants #WindBeneathMyWingTips pic.twitter.com/SyHimbF9Ai — Kris Inman (@kris_inman) August 19, 2018

Gotta say, when it comes to severe weather coverage, @Ky3 storm guru Ron Hearst blows the pants off the competition. pic.twitter.com/xPw65vv61c — Scott Puryear (@scottpuryear) August 20, 2018

Storms are so bad in Missouri they’ve blown the pants off our chief meteorologist Ron Hearst pic.twitter.com/QTpRkdEN3H — Chad Jason (@tommyvercetti60) August 20, 2018

Starting a Go Fund Me to get Ron Hearst some pants. — Jeff Kessinger (@JKessingerSGF) August 20, 2018

When seconds matter, Ron Hearst comes in on his day off and has @kytv Storm Team Doppler Radar on lockdown. Grateful for the good rain tonight in CT! #8DaysAWeek #WorkIsMyVacation pic.twitter.com/uv4wHgXvY8 — Chase Crawford for MO Rep (@CrawfordMoLeg) August 20, 2018