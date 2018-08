Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- Many times when a new mom gives birth, complications may lead to a c-section, rather than a natural birth.

A new study out of Washington University and published in the New England Journal of Health says that inducing labor at 39-weeks in healthy-first time mothers could lessen the chance for a c-section.

Dr. George Macones a Washington University Obstetrician at Barnes-Jewish Hospital discuss the many benefits of inducing labor.