Security camera captures man sneaking into college students’ apartment, watching woman sleep

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Police have arrested an Arkansas man after he allegedly admitted to entering a woman's apartment and masturbating while she slept.

Michael Irvin, 18, was arrested Monday in connection with two counts of residential burglary, voyeurism, and theft of property, according to KFSM.

Irvin told Fayetteville police he entered a woman's apartment at The Vue and stood over her, "fighting urges to not hurt her," according to an arrest report.

He said he exposed himself and masturbated over her while she slept, but denied touching her.

Police arrested Irvin during another burglary Monday on North Hartman Avenue, and University of Arkansas police also have linked Irvin to a burglary Aug. 15 at a woman's apartment on North Duncan Avenue.

In a statement to KFSM, one girl's mother said her focus remains on "making sure (Irvin) remains in jail; he has no place living free."

"It is very clear that he had nothing but bad intentions entering my daughter's apartment," she said in the statement.

She also thanked police for quickly apprehending Irvin and "making the girls feel safe during this very scary time."

The incident at The Vue happened early Sunday morning around 3:30 a.m., while the residents were sleeping.

One of the University of Arkansas students living there says one of her roommates forgot to lock their door before heading to bed.

Video of Irvin allegedly entering the apartment was captured by a Nest security camera installed by one student's mother.

The mother shared the video of Facebook, which allegedly showed Irvin coming in the front door of the student's apartment twice in the same night.

Her post has since been shared more than 6,000 times and has over 250,000 views.

The same surveillance video shows Irvin creeping back into the apartment 10 minutes later. Police say he entered one of the student's room and sat on her bed.

One woman said she was then awakened by Irvin lifting up her blankets. When she woke up, he walked out of the apartment.

Other residents at The Vue say the entire experience has them thinking twice about security.

"That's insane, we need to get one of those, like, I am so scared. My dad called me about one of those and said you can get those for cheap," two residents at The Vue said about the security cameras.

In a statement, the apartment complex said it was relieved its residents were safe, adding that it was sending out an email reminder for residents to keep their doors and windows locked at all times.

Irvin was being booked Tuesday (Aug. 21) at the Washington County Detention Center.

