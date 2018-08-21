Spire employees aid in construction of Habitat for Humanity’s 400th home in St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST.LOUIS – Habitat for Humanity is working to complete its 400thhome in the La Saison neighborhood of St. Louis. Its taken a lot of volunteers to make this happen.

They plan to break ground in about a month, but the framework for the walls is almost finished, and it’s being stored in shipping containers for now.

Spire, formally Laclede Gas, is volunteering this week. About 30 of their workers are out each day helping to make sure the walls are ready when it’s time to break ground so they can build the homes quickly. By Friday they`ll have built enough walls for five homes, one of which will be the 400th home completed by Habitat for Humanity St. Louis.

“There is a cost to build a home versus the cost of what our homeowners can pay. It`s the contribution of companies like Spire stepping up and making that gap is possible and then also making the work possible by sending their associates out to frame walls, to install cabinets, and to do landscaping or whatever it may be from volunteer capacity standpoint,” said CEO Kimberly McKinney of Habitat for Humanity St Louis.

Tim Goodson of Spire added, “There are a lot of operations people here who on their day job put pipe in the ground and serve customers with gas. This gives them a little bit of a different field. It`s still construction, and several of them have commented that it`s quite a different experience to come and build a home, but we know it`s going to be lived in as opposed to putting pipe in the ground so they like giving back as well.”

Since crews are working out of the Peabody Elementary parking lot, they invited the students to write special messages to the new homeowners on the framework.