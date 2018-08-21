× The Muny kicks off its Second-Century Campaign Tuesday

ST. LOUIS – The Muny kicks off its Second-Century Campaign Tuesday, August 21.

Officials will announce the lead gift of a new capital campaign to help pay for renovations on stage at 6 p.m. The St. Louis preservation board approved plans for a new main stage and orchestra pit, plus new electronic and sound equipment.

The work will take an estimated two years to complete.

The Muny’s just completed its 100th season and drew more than 393, 000 guests, which is a 6 percent increase from last year.