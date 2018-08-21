U.S. Army Chinook helicopters make emergency landings in the Metro area due to stormy weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAHOKIA, Ill. - Four U.S. Army Helicopters were forced to make emergency landings after strong storms hit the St. Louis area on Monday. The four helicopters landed in three different locations when the storms rolled in.

Two helicopters were initially forced to land in a Festus before being flown to the Downtown St. Louis Airport in Cahokia. The other two chinooks made emergency landings at the airport in Sparta, Illinois.

Bommarito Automotive Sky Fox was over the scene where two of the Chinooks landed in Fetus.

The other two helicopters landed in the parking lot of Taytros restaurant which is undergoing renovations. The owner of Taytros shared pictures with FOX2 of just how rough the weather was when the Chinook landed.

The pilots told FOX2 they are not allowed to do interviews.

However, according to reports, the pilots are on a training mission which started in California. They went to Texas and were on their way back to Connecticut when the weather in our area became a concern.

The helicopters were scheduled to be back in the air Tuesday morning, but there is no timetable for when the helicopters may take off again but it certainly it was a memorable experience for not only the pilots but also the people who saw the helicopters make those emergency landings.

Fortunately, everyone is okay.