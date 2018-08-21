× Webster Groves posts police at district schools after threatening phone call

WEBSTER GROVES, MO – Administrators notified parents Tuesday morning about an anonymous threatening phone call to Bristol Elementary School. Administrators moved all students inside as a precaution. The Webster Groves School District says police will be posted outside schools.

The school district says the Webster Groves and Rock Hill Police Departments are involved in the investigation.

