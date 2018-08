Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – With the recent discovery that two dozen customers had money stolen from their accounts at a south St. Louis credit union, what can you do if you’re ever a victim of a security breach like this?

Joe Scherrer, the program director of cybersecurity graduate studies at Washington University, visits Fox 2 News to discuss what you can you do and to answer the all-important question: will you get the money stolen from your account back?