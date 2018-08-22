× As electricity fails, desperate Venezuelans buy spoiled meat

MARACAIBO, Venezuela (AP) _ In a city once called the Saudi Arabia of Venezuela for its vast oil wealth, residents of Maracaibo now line up to buy spoiled meat as refrigerators fail amid nine months of rolling power outages that recently got worse.

Some people fall ill eating the rotten beef, but at bargain prices, it’s the only way they can afford protein as the country’s crisis hits bottom.

“It smells a little foul, but you rinse it with a little vinegar and lemon,” said Yeudis Luna, a father of three young boys buying darkened cuts at a butcher shop in Venezuela’s second largest city.

Venezuelans are enduring the worst economic downfall in the oil-rich country’s history. Basic services like running water and electricity have become luxuries.