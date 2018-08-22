Cardinals release 2019 schedule of home games

Posted 11:28 am, August 22, 2018, by , Updated at 11:29AM, August 22, 2018

ST LOUIS, MO - OCTOBER 27: St. Louis Cardinals fans cheer prior to Game Four of the 2013 World Series between the Boston Red Sox and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on October 27, 2013 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS, MO — The Cardinals 2019 home opener will be April 4th against the Padres. The team just released the schedule of home games for next year.  The home opener at Busch Stadium is part of a seven-game homestand with San Diego (April 4, 6-7) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (April 8-11).

The Cardinals will open their 2019 season on the road with a four-game series at Milwaukee against the division rival Brewers beginning on Thursday, March 28, followed by a two-game series at Pittsburgh (April 1 & 3).

St. Louis Cardinals 2019 Home Schedule:

  • April 4, 6-7 vs. San Diego
  • April 8-11 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
  • April 19-21 vs. New York Mets
  • April 22-24 vs. Milwaukee
  • April 26-28 vs. Cincinnati
  • May 6-8 vs. Philadelphia
  • May 9-12 vs. Pittsburgh
  • May 21-22 vs. Kansas City
  • May 24-26 vs. Atlanta
  • May 31-June 2 vs. Chicago Cubs
  • June 4-6 vs. Cincinnati
  • June 17-20 vs. Miami
  • June 21-23 vs. Los Angeles Angels
  • June 25-26 vs. Oakland
  • July 12-14 vs. Arizona
  • July 15-17 vs. Pittsburgh
  • July 26-28 vs. Houston
  • July 30-August 1 vs. Chicago Cubs
  • August 9-11 vs. Pittsburgh
  • August 19-21 vs. Milwaukee
  • August 22-25 vs. Colorado
  • August 30-September 1 vs. Cincinnati
  • September 2-5 vs. San Francisco
  • September 13-15 vs. Milwaukee
  • September 16-18 vs. Washington
  • September 27-29 vs. Chicago Cubs