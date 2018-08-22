Cardinals release 2019 schedule of home games
ST. LOUIS, MO — The Cardinals 2019 home opener will be April 4th against the Padres. The team just released the schedule of home games for next year. The home opener at Busch Stadium is part of a seven-game homestand with San Diego (April 4, 6-7) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (April 8-11).
The Cardinals will open their 2019 season on the road with a four-game series at Milwaukee against the division rival Brewers beginning on Thursday, March 28, followed by a two-game series at Pittsburgh (April 1 & 3).
St. Louis Cardinals 2019 Home Schedule:
- April 4, 6-7 vs. San Diego
- April 8-11 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
- April 19-21 vs. New York Mets
- April 22-24 vs. Milwaukee
- April 26-28 vs. Cincinnati
- May 6-8 vs. Philadelphia
- May 9-12 vs. Pittsburgh
- May 21-22 vs. Kansas City
- May 24-26 vs. Atlanta
- May 31-June 2 vs. Chicago Cubs
- June 4-6 vs. Cincinnati
- June 17-20 vs. Miami
- June 21-23 vs. Los Angeles Angels
- June 25-26 vs. Oakland
- July 12-14 vs. Arizona
- July 15-17 vs. Pittsburgh
- July 26-28 vs. Houston
- July 30-August 1 vs. Chicago Cubs
- August 9-11 vs. Pittsburgh
- August 19-21 vs. Milwaukee
- August 22-25 vs. Colorado
- August 30-September 1 vs. Cincinnati
- September 2-5 vs. San Francisco
- September 13-15 vs. Milwaukee
- September 16-18 vs. Washington
- September 27-29 vs. Chicago Cubs