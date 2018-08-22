× Cardinals release 2019 schedule of home games

ST. LOUIS, MO — The Cardinals 2019 home opener will be April 4th against the Padres. The team just released the schedule of home games for next year. The home opener at Busch Stadium is part of a seven-game homestand with San Diego (April 4, 6-7) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (April 8-11).

The Cardinals will open their 2019 season on the road with a four-game series at Milwaukee against the division rival Brewers beginning on Thursday, March 28, followed by a two-game series at Pittsburgh (April 1 & 3).

St. Louis Cardinals 2019 Home Schedule: