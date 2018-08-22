East St. Louis HS bans students from bringing outside food to school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST. ST. LOUIS - The East St. Louis District 189 says on Tuesday, August 21st, a banned substance was brought into the high school campus through a snack.

To ensure the safety of students and that no banned substances are entering campuses, outside food is not being allowed into the school building. Upon arrival at school Wednesday, students were given the option of stepping back out of the building to consume their snacks or to turn the items in. The food items are not thrown away. Confiscated items can be claimed at the end of the school day.

No lunch bags have been confiscated. Items have predominantly been snacks including chips, candy, snack cakes, and soda. School officials tell Fox 2 that a student brought in an edible snack laced with marijuana.

School District 189 participates in the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) program. This ensures that healthy breakfasts and lunches are provided each day at no charge for all students enrolled. Water fountains are available throughout the building for students to utilize during the day.

Students who have dietary or medical needs that may be affected by this practice are supported by the school nurse and administration. If such a student is not currently identified as having dietary needs, they are encouraged to meet with the nurse to document it moving forward.

This new action has been taken to ensure the safety and health of the overall student body. Communication to students and their families clarifying these guidelines is being sent out Wednesday.

Statement from School District 189:

