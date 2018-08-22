Enterprise Center getting a make-over before Blues preseason

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Wednesday we got an update on the major changes coming to the newly named Enterprise Center.

The home of the Blues will look much different when it reopens to the public.

The massive 12-week renovation of the old Scottrade Center is in full swing. The new Enterprise Center is getting a head to toe facelift.

Alex Rodrigo Group Vice President of Sports and Entertainment took our cameras on a tour to show some of the changes you'll see when it's unveiled next month.

Some of the big additions: a new Anheuser Busch Biergarten, a premier 2,000 square foot gathering space for before and after the Blues games. Across from the beer garden will be a cut out into the arena so you can see the Blues game.

The entire mezzanine level is being reseated. The retail store is being expanded by 4,100 square feet with each level having a retail location.

The new facility will be equipped to host not only Blues games but other events in a short turnaround time.

The Bommarito Automotive Group lounge and Bud Light Sports Pub will be set up like the best seat in the house at your favorite sports bar only better. It will be on the suite level.

20,000 manhours and 22 days remain to complete the project, but Rodgrigo says they'll be ready.

The first event is September 13th with the Maroon 5 concert and the first preseason hockey game is September 21st.