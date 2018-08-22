Fight leads to deadly shooting near Grand MetroLink

ST. LOUIS - Police are investigating a shooting in front of the Metro station along Grand Blvd that left one man dead.
According to authorities, two men got into a fight at the Chipotle at South Grand and Forest Park Avenue.
The argument moved down Grand toward the Metrolink station, and that is where one of the men fired shots.
Two men were struck, one bystander was shot in the chest and died at the hospital. The other man who was involved in the fight was shot in the face, police report his injuries are not life-threatening.
The suspected gunman is still on the run. He fled the scene running north on Grand.
There were several people around when the shooting happened and police say they interviewed witnesses at the scene.
Statement from Metro:
"At Metro Transit, we are not immune to the violent crimes occurring in the municipalities we serve. Tonight, a dispute that started at another location in the community ended with deadly violence near a major MetroBus stop on Grand Avenue, the Grand Transit Center in St. Louis.
We hope the person responsible for both shootings is swiftly taken into custody. Metro Transit Public Safety officers are assisting the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department with the investigation. Both departments were quick to respond to the shooting scene.
The #70 Grand buses in the area were rerouted tonight while police investigated. The buses are now serving Grand Avenue again between Chouteau and Forest Park. MetroLink service was not impacted."