Fight leads to deadly shooting near Grand MetroLink

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Police are investigating a shooting in front of the Metro station along Grand Blvd that left one man dead.

According to authorities, two men got into a fight at the Chipotle at South Grand and Forest Park Avenue.

The argument moved down Grand toward the Metrolink station, and that is where one of the men fired shots.

Two men were struck, one bystander was shot in the chest and died at the hospital. The other man who was involved in the fight was shot in the face, police report his injuries are not life-threatening.

The suspected gunman is still on the run. He fled the scene running north on Grand.

There were several people around when the shooting happened and police say they interviewed witnesses at the scene.

Statement from Metro: