‘Habitat Heroes’ screening shows the benefits of native plants

Posted 12:47 pm, August 22, 2018, by , Updated at 12:48PM, August 22, 2018

ST. LOUIS, MO — There is a free movie screening where you can see "Habitat Heroes" in action.  Planting natives in your gardens and yards offer many benefits. Your yard can provide for nature while you enjoy a beautiful display all year long.  We have advice about specifics from community forester Danny Moncheski.