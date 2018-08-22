ST. LOUIS, MO — There is a free movie screening where you can see "Habitat Heroes" in action. Planting natives in your gardens and yards offer many benefits. Your yard can provide for nature while you enjoy a beautiful display all year long. We have advice about specifics from community forester Danny Moncheski.
‘Habitat Heroes’ screening shows the benefits of native plants
