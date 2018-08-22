× Human remains discovered in Dogtown identified as missing Maplewood woman

ST. LOUIS, MO — Investigators say the human remains found near the railroad tracks in Dogtown Monday have been identified. They have been identified as Barbara Johnson, 62, of Maplewood, Missouri. Investigators are calling the death suspicious.

The remains were found near Knox Avenue and Manchester around 2:30pm on August 20th. Police say additional bones were found in the area.

Johnson’s family has been looking for her since May. Her purse was found on Laclede Station Road a few months ago. She was last seen at a bus stop near the Steak ‘n Shake on Manchester Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).