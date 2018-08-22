× Ladue, Missouri among the nation’s ‘most successful’ cities

ST. LOUIS, MO — Career website Zippia has named Ladue, Missouri as one of the most successful cities in the United States. The St. Louis suburb is 3rd out of the 50 cities on the list.

The study based the rankings on median income, unemployment rate and education. They used census information from the 2012-2016 American Community Survey PUMS dataset. They also ranked cities in each state across three categories with Ladue, Missouri at:

Median income: $186,371

Unemployment rate: 2%

Education rate: 82.8%

Zippia sats that, “with nearly 83% of adults over the age of 25 holding a bachelor’s degree, the highly educated area provides opportunities for workers to commute to and from St. Louis for work.”