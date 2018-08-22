Metro’s Most Wanted: Video of family’s stolen SUV’s found at St. Louis gas station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD, MO - A Chesterfield family had two cars stolen out of their driveway within a week, and police know that both times it was the same persons.

In this surveillance video from a gas station off Natural Bridge Road, you can see a dark SUV pull up to a pump. Then a few seconds later a lighter SUV pulls up to another pump.

According to Chesterfield Police Sgt. Keith Rider both of those cars belong to one family in Chesterfield.

The first SUV was stolen out of the resident’s driveway on Appalachian Trail on August 14th. Rider said the SUV was left unlocked and inside was a purse with the keys.

Rider said two days later the family woke up to find that their second SUV had also been stolen out of their driveway. Those keys had also been in the purse.

Detectives tracked the use of the victim’s credit card to this gas station on Natural Bridge. That’s where they found a video of the two stolen SUV’s at the gas station joining up with a third vehicle to pump gas.

Police also have a picture of one of the suspects who walked into the station and are asking if anyone recognizes him or the cars to give them a call.

CrimeStoppers is also offering up to a $1,000 reward for a tip leading to an arrest in this case. All tips are anonymous. You can email or call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).