The Missouri Tigers 2018 football season is quickly approaching. They open the new season on September 1, 2018, when Tennessee-Martin comes to Columbia.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

East St. Louis native Terry Beckner Jr. is about to begin his senior season and wants to finish strong with the Tigers.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mizzou senior quarterback Drew Lock wants this 2018 Tigers to get off to a much better start than the 2017 team did (1-5).