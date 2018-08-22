Move over RV’s, tiny houses are coming to the infield at Gateway Motorsports Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, IL - Race car drivers from the world will soon be arriving at Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison, IL for Saturday’s Bommarito Automotive Group 500. The owner of the racetrack wants fans to know there is an entire weekend of activities starting with a fanfest at Ballpark Village on Thursday.

On Friday fans can watch practice and qualifying sessions for Saturday’s big race and a NASCAR stock car race will also take place. Prior to Saturday’s big race fans can enjoy a party.

“About 1,000 people already signed up for that,” said Gateway Motorsports Park CEO and owner Curtis Francois. “It’s going to be a great opportunity to have fun with friends and a great afternoon.”

Some fans will be watching the big race from a tiny house. Try it Tiny is a company that sets up tiny houses at big events. The company has 8 tiny houses on the infield of Gateway Motorsports Park and they are all rented. They have bathrooms, kitchens, a bedroom and in some cases are approximately 200 square feet in size. The renters will be sleeping just feet from where they will watch the race.

“People really like at the end of the day they wind down, grab a cold drink, sit out by the fire pit, grill out and there’s this sense of community,” said Try it Tiny Events Coordinator Brittany Clute. “It’s a fun way to spend the weekend at the track.”

Tickets for the race are still available. at