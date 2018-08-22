Police find vehicle involved in birthday shooting on fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Armond Latimore was shot and killed on his 17th birthday in St. Louis over the weekend.

Police released photos of a car they believe was involved in the homicide. The vehicle was taken during a carjacking August 2nd at North 14th and Sullivan. Police say that the vehicle was recently found burning in Spanish Lake.

St. Louis County Police say that they found the car on fire near the south entrance to Spanish Lake Park Tuesday at around 10:30pm. Investigators discovered that the vehicle was the same Pontiac G8 stolen during the carjacking. The Spanish Lake Fire Department put out the vehicle fire.

Latimore was shot and killed Saturday after posting a message on Facebook that he was just glad to make it to the age of 17. An hour later the Vashon High School sophomore was shot and killed at Grand and Sullivan in North St. Louis.

Police describe the suspect as a black male wearing a black mask and a white t-shirt. He has not been located. There is no word on a motive.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.