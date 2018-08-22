× Police: Man posed as ride-sharing driver, assaulted women

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) _ A southwest Missouri man has been charged with sexual assault after impersonating a ride-sharing driver and offering two women free rides home.

Greene County authorities say 34-year-old Tyson Fairley, of Brookline Station, was charged Wednesday with rape, sodomy and first-degree sexual abuse.

Springfield police say in a probable cause statement that the two women reported being assaulted after being offered free rides home by a man who claimed to drive for Uber or Lyft. They had recently left bars in downtown Springfield when they were approached.

Ozarksfirst.com reports Greene County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Patterson says the investigation indicated there may be more victims. He urged any potential victims to call Springfield police.