Police seek publics help to identify credit card fraud suspect

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO – The St. Charles County Police Department is seeking the publics help to identify a person of interest suspected of credit card fraud. The suspect is wanted for using a cloned credit card to make withdrawals from an ATM at a Target in Dardenne Prairie around 2:45 pm last Friday, August10th.

If you have seen or have any information about this person, please call the St. Charles County Police Department at 636-949-3002.