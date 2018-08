Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAPLEWOOD, Mo. - Schnucks grand opening is at 7 a.m. Wednesday, followed by a ribbon cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. in celebration of their new store located in Maplewood.

The store is located at 7355 Manchester Road, the site of the former Shop ‘n Save. Shop ‘n Save closed at the end of June after the company decided not to renew its lease on the property.

Regular store hours will be 6:00am to midnight.