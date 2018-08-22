SLU students and faculty keep deadly shooting in mind before ‘move in’ day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Tuesday night’s deadly shooting at a MetroBus Station on Grand Avenue could be on the minds of many St. Louis University students and faculty as they prepare for moving day Thursday.

Some students said that while it was a tragic incident, they aren’t too worried about safety.

Both stops where the deadly shooting occurred also have a total of four surveillance cameras, with one on each corner. Fox 2 inquired with city police asking about the potential video that may have been caught during the shooting but we were told that it’s part of their ongoing investigation.

“I don’t let things like that kind of get to me in a way I guess,” said senior, Carter Franz. “Maybe I won’t take that train station as much anymore but I don’t think much is going to change in the way I live on campus.”

For Mackenzie Murphy, the tragic incident is a reminder to be cautious no matter what.

“Don’t be on your phone texting when you’re walking around just being generally aware,” Murphy said, “random violence is just kind of a fact of life unfortunately currently in our society.”

Residential assistant Janine Urgello will be helping incoming freshman move in, beginning Thursday morning. Urgello said that she is satisfied with how campus security and city police continuously patrol and monitor the college area but still has some advice for new students who may not be familiar with the city.

“Listen to your RA’s they will tell you all the details about how to move around this city, they have a wealth of knowledge,” said Urgello, “always be aware of what’s around you.”

University officials said that in light of the recent incident they want to remind students and faculty of the following safety tips:

Remain alert and aware of your surroundings.

Walk with others whenever possible, especially at night.

Scan parking lots, sidewalks and streets for suspicious persons or activity.

Look confident and purposeful when you walk.

Report any suspicious activity or persons to DPS by calling 314-977-3000.

If you are the victim of a crime:

If the incident occurs on campus, call DPS immediately at 314-977-3000.

If the incident occurs off campus, call 911 immediately. After calling 911, contact DPS at 314-977-3000 as soon as possible.

Make a mental note of the suspect’s description and direction of travel from the scene. If there is more than one suspect, concentrate on the suspect closest to you.