Song of the Day – Augusta Winery

Posted 7:00 am, August 22, 2018, by

Nestled on the bluffs overlooking the Mississippi River, August Winery commands a magnificent view of the river valley and the Village of Augusta. Celebrating their 30th anniversary this year, you can win a $30 gift certificate for wine, food, or merchandise.

Spend an afternoon or evening at the winery with your friends and family. Enjoy the breathtaking views, award-winning wines, locally produced cheese and sausage on the outdoor wine terrace or in their wine & beer tasting garden!

Hurry! All entries are due from 7am – 9am on Wednesday, August 22nd.  Winners will be randomly drawn from all entries received and notified by phone or email. No purchase necessary.  Must be 18 years or older.

ENTER HERE!