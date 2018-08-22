× St. Louis Symphony performing score for Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire

ST. LOUIS, MO — The St. Louis Symphony is performing a live score this September for a screening of the Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. The Triwizard Tournament comes to life in high definition while the orchestra plays Patrick Doyle’s signature score.

The dates of this Live at Powell Hall event are:

Friday, September 14, 2018 7pm

Saturday, September 15, 2018 7pm

Sunday, September 16, 2018 2pm

Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased at http://www.slso.org or by calling the Box Office at 314-534-1700.