STLMoms – The Importance of Wills and Estate Planning

ST. LOUIS - The late Aretha Franklin left behind no will or trust. Now her four sons have filed a document listing themselves as interested parties in her estate.

In Michigan, the assets of an unmarried person who dies without a will are divided equally among any children. But Franklin's decision to not create a will could prompt a court battle over her assets

Travis Freeman a certified financial planner with Moneta Group talks about why it is critical to plan ahead and what Missouri and Illinois residents can do to avoid probate court.