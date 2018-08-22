The Covering House helps spread awareness with ‘ Rock ‘N Roll For Refuge’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The U.S Department of Justice estimates that between 14 and17,000 victims are trafficked into this country every year, including the St. Louis area.

For those who survive being sexually exploited and trafficked, there are very few resources for their recovery.

Dee Dee Hamon, founder and Executive Director of The Covering House discuss why she decided to start The Covering House and how it helps victims.

She is accompanied by Cathy Sanders who is the chairman of the event called Rock and Roll For Refuge that raises funds and awareness for human trafficking.

Rock`n Roll for Refuge

7:00pm - 11:00pm

Saturday November 3rd

Old Rock House

1200 S. 7th Street

St. Louis, MO 63104