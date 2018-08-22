× Three men wounded in East St. Louis shooting

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – Three men were injured in a triple shooting Wednesday in East St. Louis.

The shooting happened just before midnight in what police are saying appears to be a drive-by shooting.

Shots rang out near a bus stop on North 40th Street and Bunkum Road.

According to authorities, two men were shot in the stomach and the third was shot in the shoulder and leg.

Police reported all of the men to be conscious and breathing.

FOX 2 is on the scene gathering more information as this story unfolds.