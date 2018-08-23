× 18-year-old’s arrest could be key to solving recent gun store burglary

ST. LOUIS – Investigators may be one step closer to solving a break-in at a west St. Louis County gun shop thanks to an arrest in St. Louis City.

According to court documents, St. Louis police officers recovered a semi-automatic pistol as they arrested 18-year-old Calvin Tillman on August 13.

Tillman was charged with stealing a firearm. Court documents state that Tillman told police that when he got the gun, he knew it was illegal.

Further investigation revealed the gun was reported stolen from Adventure Shooting Sports in Chesterfield after a June 6 break-in. Surveillance video from the incident showed two people breaking the glass and stealing 14 handguns and 6 rifles in less than two minutes.

It is not clear why Tillman was being arrested in the first place or if he was a suspect seen in the gun shop surveillance video.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, and Chesterfield Police Department would not comment on this case. The ATF is investigating.