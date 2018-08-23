Battleship Missouri Memorial Pearl Harbor 75th Anniversary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Navy ships and subs based in Hawaii are on the way out of Pearl Harbor Thursday as hurricane lane bears down on the state.They will be positioned to help respond after the storm.

Meanwhile, the battleship the Uss Missouri Memorial remains.

Mike Carr from The USS Missouri Association discusses the 75th Anniversary launch of the ship and the 20th Anniversary of the ship opening in Pearl Harbor to the public.

