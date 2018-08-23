× Carpenter shares secret salsa with ‘Big City’ before Dodgers sweep

LOS ANGELES – Matt Adams is bringing his power bat back to the St. Louis Cardinals more than a year after they traded him away. The playoff-contending Cardinals got the 29-year-old first baseman and left fielder from the Washington Nationals on Tuesday for $50,000.

Adams hit .257 with 18 homers and 48 RBI in 249 at-bats after signing with Washington in the offseason. The lefty-swinging Adams made his big league debut with the Cardinals in 2012 and stayed with them until being traded to Atlanta in May 2017.

Adams joined the team at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday. He was activated for the series finale against Los Angeles.

The St. Louis Cardinals beat Dodgers 3-1 in a three-game sweep of the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night.

The Cardinals’ eighth straight road win helped them improve to 17-4 this month, the most wins in the majors. They’ve homered in 15 straight games, one off the current season mark of 16 in a row by Philadelphia.

St. Louis remains two games behind the NL Central-leading Cubs.

“@BigCityForReal is back and eating salsa!! Because even he knows…#ItsGottaBeTheSalsa🍅🌶🔥 his bath is TBD,” Matt Carpenter tweeted Wednesday night. “Matt Adams “Big City” wanted some salsa when the Nationals were in town last week..Cordially I had to deny him of that request due to conflicting interests.. Now my friend I shall bathe you in it! #ItsGottaBeTheSalsa🍅🌶🔥”

@BigCityForReal is back and eating salsa!! Because even he knows…#ItsGottaBeTheSalsa🍅🌶🔥 his bath is TBD pic.twitter.com/72SGqjRczI — Matt Carpenter (@MattCarp13) August 22, 2018

Matt Carpenter even asked fans what he should eat to complete the sweep of the Dodgers.

What should I eat salsa on this morning for the sweep? #STLCards — Matt Carpenter (@MattCarp13) August 19, 2018

It looks like it worked:

The Redbirds are on 🔥We are all in You can be all in get your salsa shirt today!!! #ItsGottaBeTheSalsa 🍅🌶🔥https://t.co/2R8FB6lHlW — Matt Carpenter (@MattCarp13) August 22, 2018

These Birds are for real.. #STLCards — Matt Carpenter (@MattCarp13) August 22, 2018