Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Longtime Metro West Fire Chief Jim Silvernail died this year after a long illness. Jim was a strong supporter of Backstoppers. I know he would be pleased to get down and dirty supporting a messy fundraiser planned Saturday September 1, 2018.

Chief Jim Silvernail Memorial Mud Run & Festival

9:00am - 12:00pm Saturday, September 1st

Brookdale Farms

8004 Twin River Road

Eureka

www.CrusherRace.com