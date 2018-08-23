Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…FRIDAY…AUGUST 24, 2018

The next weather maker in play for Friday…unsettled skies around town…a solid shot of rain and a few storms in the morning on Friday with the warm front…then at the main low pressure lifts into Iowa it will drag a weak cool front thru late day…but a struggle…a shot of a few fast scattered storms mid to late day into the evening…but still in question at this point…a new re-charge of the atmosphere may be tough…another round of rain late, late Friday night into early Saturday…the rest of the weekend is all about Summer…warm to hot and humid…90-95 for highs…spot storms tough to find.