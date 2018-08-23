Death of 5-year-old child being investigated as suspicious

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JENNINGS, Mo - St. Louis County police say the death of a five-year-old girl is suspicious and are hoping the autopsy Thursday will shed more light on how she died.

Police were called to the hospital where the child was pronounced dead Wednesday afternoon.

Neighbors set up a makeshift memorial outside of the girls home in the 5500 block of Bramlage Court in Jennings.

Police say that is most likely where her death occurred, but at this point, they do not know if what happened inside the home was an accident or something more sinister. We are told two adults and two other children live at the home.

The neighbors say the five-year-old was a respectful little girl who would frequently play with other kids in the neighborhood and they are heartbroken that something like this happened.