DeJong’s Homer Lifts Cardinals to Sweep of Dodgers

The Cardinals continued their late inning heroics on Wednesday night in Los Angeles. Paul DeJong’s two run homer in the ninth inning off Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen broke a 1-1 tie. The Cardinals tied the game in the eighth inning on Tyler O’Neill’s pinch hit home run. L.A. scored the game’s first run when Joc Pederson ended Jack Flaherty’s no hit bid with one out in the sixth inning. Flaherty allowed just the one hit in six innings pitched, while striking out ten.

Dakota Hudson was the winning pitcher (4-0). Hudson threw a scoreless eighth inning, getting out of a bases loaded jam. Jordan Hicks struck out the side in the ninth inning to notch his fifth save of the season. It’s the first Cardinals sweep of a series in Los Angeles since July of 2006.

The win keeps the Cardinals (71-57) two and a half games behind the Cubs in the race for the top spot in the National League’s Central Division. The Cardinals hold on to their half game lead for the top Wild Card spot. Both the Cubs and Brewers won on Wednesday to keep pace in this wild division race.