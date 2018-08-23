× Dozens of children’s medications recalled after microbial contamination

ST. LOUIS, MO — Pharmaceutical company King Bio has issued a voluntarily recall of 32 children’s medications because they tested positive for microbial contamination. A notice listed on the FDA’s website says that some products produced between 08/01/2017 and 04/2018 could potentially result in increased infections that may require medical intervention.

The infections could be life-threatening to some people. King Bio tells the FDA that they have not received reports of injury or illness to date.

The FDA has provided this list of King Bio products in the voluntary recall: