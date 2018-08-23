Dozens of children’s medications recalled after microbial contamination

MEDICINE POUING FROM BOTTLE INTO PLASTIC SPOON IN CLOSE UP

ST. LOUIS, MO — Pharmaceutical company King Bio has issued a voluntarily recall of 32 children’s medications because they tested positive for microbial contamination.  A notice listed on the FDA’s website says that some products produced between 08/01/2017 and 04/2018 could potentially result in increased infections that may require medical intervention.

The infections could be life-threatening to some people. King Bio tells the FDA that they have not received reports of injury or illness to date.

The FDA has provided this list of King Bio products in the voluntary recall:

Description Packaging Intended use UDF_UPC
DK Attention
& Learning Enh.		 2 oz. bottle A natural aid for: slow or difficult comprehension, overexcitement, writing wrong words or syllables, oversensitivity, forgetfulness, lack of assertiveness, shyness, apprehension. 357955501527
Chicken Pox Symptom Relief 2 oz. bottle For temporary relief of multiple symptoms including intense itching from skin rash and vesicles (blisters), headache, fever, swollen glands, cough, sore throat, tummy ache, irritability, restlessness, fatigue, and loss of appetite. 357955602521
Children’s Appetite & Weight 2 oz. bottle For relief of hunger – appetite suppression to control that empty feeling in the stomach otherwise relieved by eating. For weight control – maximizes the metabolism to eliminate cravings and metabolic tendencies to gain weight. It promotes healthy weight loss and supported the emotional balance and motivation necessary to reach and maintain a healthy weight. 357955551720
Children’s Appetite Enhance 2 oz. bottle a natural aid for: loss of appetite, no desire to eat, aversion to food, and inability to bear the sight or smell of food. 357955531821
Children’s Cough Relief 2 oz. bottle For temporary relief of cough symptoms: dry or hoarse cough, hacking, barking, tickling or spasmodic cough, croupy cough and throat irritation, and excess mucus. 357955514527
Children’s Fever Reliever 2 oz. bottle For symptomatic relief of: fever, sweats, chills, aches. 357955515920
Children’s Growth & Development 2 oz. bottle A natural aid for: impaired growth, weak muscular growth, loss of appetite, poor mineral absorption, nervousness, lack of focus, mental weakness, loss of confidence. 357955514220
DK Newborn Tonic 2 oz. bottle For temporary relief of symptoms: skin rashes, discoloration, minor skin problems, pimples, restlessness. If symptoms persist for more than 7 days, consult your physician. 357955511427
DK Nosebleed Relief 2 oz. bottle For temporary relief of: nosebleeds commonly associated with irritations or strains, colds, coughing, sneezing or menses. Also for nighttime nosebleeds. 357955514022
TonsilPlex 2 oz. bottle For temporary relief of: sore throat, inflammation, swollen glands, difficulty swallowing, associated fever, redness and burning, sensation of a lump in the throat, congestion, and mucus. 357955501725
Children’s Ear Relief Formula 2 oz. bottle For temporary relief of symptoms: clogged sensation, noises in ear, accumulation of ear wax. 357955531524
DK Colic Relief 2 oz. bottle For temporary relief of: abdominal discomfort, pressure, and distention, spitting up, gas and bloating, cramping, pain, irritability, desire to be held constantly, weak digestion, restless sleep. 357955515821
Tummy Aches 2 oz. bottle For temporary relief of symptoms: upset stomach, nausea, vomiting, aversion to food, stomach cramps, hollow, empty, or sinking feeling, pale or flushed skin, headaches. 357955514626
Kids Multi- Strain Flu Relief 2 oz. bottle Temporarily relieves flu-like symptoms: fever, body aches, chills, night sweats, irritability, restlessness, flushed face, burning in eyes, nausea, vomiting, headache, diarrhea, sneezing, nasal congestion, sore throat, swollen tonsils, cough, and fatigue. 357955042228
Kids Stress & Anxiety 2 oz. bottle For temporary relief of symptoms: minor anxiety, fear, irritability, nervousness, minor mood swings, restlessness, stage fright, nervous stomach, oversensitivity. 357955042327
Kids Sleep Aid 2 oz. bottle For temporary relief of symptoms due to occasional sleeplessness: restlessness, nervousness, exhaustion, excitability, inability to fall or stay asleep, worry. 357955042426
Kids Bed Wetting (NP) 2 oz. bottle For relief of involuntary urination during sleep, urinary disturbances, and restless sleep. 357955501220
Kids Candida 4 oz 4 oz. bottle For symptomatic relief of Candida yeast overgrowth: thrush, cradle cap, pimples, tummy aches, constipation, craves sweets and odd foods, lethargy, lack of assertiveness, forgetfulness, spacey, poor concentration, irritable, moody, weak muscles, itchy skin and head, overexcitement and fearfulness. 357955332244
Kids Attention & Learning (SCRX) 2 oz. bottle A natural aid for: slow or difficult comprehension, overexcitement, writing wrong words or syllables, oversensitivity, forgetfulness, lack of assertiveness, shyness, apprehension. 357955001522
Bed Wetting Prevention (SCRX) 2 oz. bottle For relief of involuntary urination during sleep, urinary disturbances, and restless sleep. 357955001225
Chicken Pox Symptom Relief (SCRX) 2 oz. bottle For temporary relief of multiple symptoms including intense
itching from skin rash and vesicles (blisters), headache, fever, swollen glands, cough, sore throat, tummy ache, irritability, restlessness, fatigue, and loss of appetite.		 357955782520
Childrens Cough (SCRX) 2 oz. bottle For temporary relief of cough symptoms: dry or hoarse cough, hacking, barking, tickling or spasmodic cough, croupy cough and throat irritation, and excess mucus. 357955014522
Children’s Ear Formula (SCRX) 2 oz. bottle For temporary relief of symptoms: clogged sensation, noises in ear, accumulation of ear wax. 357955075721
Children’s Fever Reliever (SCRX) 2 oz. bottle For fast relief of fever, sweats, chills, shakes, aches, vomiting, rheumatic pains, muscular soreness, nausea, faintness, lethargy, fears, irritability, and oversensitivity. 357955015925
Children’s Growth
& Development (SCRX)		 2 oz. bottle To maximize children’ s growth potential and enhance development. Stimulates the body’s ability to digest‚ absorb and use food for maximum growth and development 357955014225
Colic Relief (SCRX) 2 oz. bottle For temporary relief of: abdominal discomfort, pressure, and distention, spitting up, gas and bloating, cramping, pain, irritability, desire to be held constantly, weak digestion, restless sleep. 357955015826
Newborn Tonic (SCRX) 2 oz. bottle For temporary relief of symptoms: skin rashes, discoloration, minor skin problems, pimples, restlessness. If symptoms persist for more than 7 days, consult your physician. 357955011422
Teething (SCRX) 2 oz. bottle For temporary relief of symptoms: teething pain, irritated gums, delayed teething, fever- like disturbances, restlessness, heavy salivation and drooling, irritability, desire to be held constantly. 357955501824
Tummy Aches (SCRX) 2 oz. bottle For temporary relief of symptoms: upset stomach, nausea, vomiting, aversion to food, stomach cramps, hollow, empty, or sinking feeling, pale or flushed skin, headaches. 357955014621
Children’s Appetite
& Weight (SCRX)		 2 oz. bottle temporarily brings relief to symptoms of contributing to:
excessive appetite; constitutional tendency to gain fat; cravings for sweats and starches; water retention; overeating; ravenous hunger; excess weight; abdominal fat.		 357955251729
Children’s Appetite Enhancer (SCRX) 2 oz. bottle For natural relief of loss of appetite, no desire to eat, aversion to food, and inability to bear the sight or smell of food. Helps to naturally revitalize after gradual loss of weight from impaired nutrition. 357955031826