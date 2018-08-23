× Ex-paramedic gets prison for stealing drugs from ambulances

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – A former Illinois paramedic has been sentenced to more than nine years in prison for stealing morphine and fentanyl from ambulances.

The Belleville News-Democrat reports a jury in East St. Louis convicted 44-year-old Jason Laut of O’Fallon last year on nearly 40 felony counts, including wire fraud and falsifying medical records.

Prosecutors say Laut was a paramedic supervisor with MedStar ambulance company. They say he would withdraw the powerful painkiller fentanyl from vials by inserting a needle through the packaging. He’d then replace it with saline or water and leave the vials on ambulances.

He also was convicted of changing records to cover up the thefts, which prosecutors say occurred between 2013 and 2015.

Information from: Belleville News-Democrat, http://www.bnd.com