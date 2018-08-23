× FEMA to hold flood insurance meeting in Prairie Du Rocher

PRAIRIE DU ROCHER, Ill. – People who live in Prairie Du Rocher, Illinois will learn about the re-drawing of flood maps which could mean a big increase in insurance costs and the effect of new businesses moving into town.

The federal government de-certified their Mississippi River levee a decade ago, putting the town in a high-risk flood plain. The levee protects Prairie du Rocher from Mississippi River floodwaters.

Private efforts to build up the levee to new standards failed for lack of money.

FEMA is scheduled to host a meeting about the new costs of flood insurance Thursday from 4p.m. until 7p.m. at the American Legion Hall in Prairie Du Rocher.