Four people shot in vehicle on I-64 while driving home from concert

ST. LOUIS, MO — Several people heading home from a Lil Baby concert at the Pageant were shot in their vehicle. They while driving back to their hotel Wednesday night and were shot at on eastbound I-64 near Jefferson.

The shooting happened just after 11:00pm. A grey four-door sedan drove alongside their Sprinter van and began firing into the driver’s side. The vehicle sustained heavy ballistic damage. Four victims have gunshot wounds to their limbs and are listed in stable condition.

A police report says that five victims ranging in age from 18 to 53-years-old. They were able to drive to a hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Police say they are still investigating this shooting. They are looking for a suspect but have not released a description.