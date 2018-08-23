Free Fanfest at Ballpark Village to kick off Bommarito Automotive 500

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Final preparations are underway at the Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison where all of the racing will take place.

But there's a whole lot of fun planned this weekend in the St. Louis area before the race takes off.

The Fanfest fun kicks off at Ballpark Village Thursday night from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Race cars will be on display and drivers will be on hand to sign autographs along with The Firestone`s Firehawk mascot.

Fans will be able to enjoy games, prizes and admission is free.

Friday there will be NASCAR stock car race at Gateway Motorsports Park track and practices and qualifying for the Big Indy race on Saturday night.

On Saturday there will be a big party Gateway Motorsports Park before the main event.

Kids 15 and under get free general admission on Friday and Saturday.

The second Annual Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Indycar Race starts at 7:40 p.m Saturday night.

The indy drivers will do 248 laps around the track or 310 miles before a winner is crowned.