IndyCar drivers meet the fans at Ballpark Village ahead of Bommarito 500

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis is known as a great American sports town, but the Gateway City is fast developing a reputation as a great international sports town.

Earlier this month, the best golfers in the world competed in the PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club in Town and Country. And now the best IndyCar drivers on Earth have come to the region ahead of Saturday’s Bommarito Automotive Group 500.

IndyCar fans were treated to an up close and personal experience with drivers and their cars Thursday afternoon at Ballpark Village as excitement builds for the race at Gateway Motorsports Park.

The free fanfest includes show cars, an IndyCar simulator, autographs and photos with the drivers, ticket giveaways, and entertainment. Officials from Gateway Motorsports Park and the Bommarito Automotive Group said they’re thrilled to bring IndyCar racing to St. Louis.

On Friday, drivers will be practicing at the speedway in Madison, Illinois.

On Saturday, there will be a big party Gateway Motorsports Park before the main event.

Kids 15 and under get free general admission on Friday and Saturday.

The second annual Bommarito Automotive Group 500 IndyCar race starts at 7:40 p.m. Saturday. Drivers will complete over 248 laps (or 310 miles) to crown a winner.

