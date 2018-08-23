Jon Hamm revels in Cards win against Jason Bateman’s Dodgers

LOS ANGELES, CA – People can’t get enough of the interaction between actors Jon Hamm and Jason Bateman at the game between the Cardinals and Dodgers Tuesday night. Hamm looks like he is reveling in the Redbird’s win in Los Angeles. They ended up winning 5-2.

The Cardinals went on to sweep the Dodgers Wednesday night. The St. Louis Cardinals beat Dodgers 3-1 in a three-game sweep.

The Cardinals’ eighth straight road win helped them improve to 17-4 this month, the most wins in the majors. They’ve homered in 15 straight games, one off the current season mark of 16 in a row by Philadelphia.

St. Louis remains two games behind the NL Central-leading Cubs.