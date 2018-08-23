× Man arrested in beating death of 5-year-old

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Police arrested a suspect in connection with the beating death of two young sisters that resulted in the death of one of the children.

According to Sgt. Shawn McGuire, a spokesman for the St. Louis County Police Department, officers were called to a local hospital around 11:05 a.m. for a suspicious death involving a child, identified as 5-year-old A’Yonna Milton. Her 4-year-old sister was also hospitalized for serious injuries.

Investigators determined the abuse took place at the sisters’ home in the 5500 block of Bramlage Court in Jennings.

Police arrested Adrian Mobley, the boyfriend of the victims’ mother, for the crime.