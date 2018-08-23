× Missouri mother charged with sex trafficking daughter who is disabled

COLUMBIA, Mo. – A Columbia mother has been charged with accepting money and cocaine from men in exchange for letting them sexually assault her 14-year-old daughter who is disabled.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that 49-year-old Renee Collins was charged Tuesday with second-degree trafficking of a child and first-degree child endangerment. Her boyfriend, 44-year-old William Thomas Jr., of Rocheport, is also charged with first-degree rape of the girl. They’re jailed in Boone County. No attoneys are listed for them in online court records.

Court records say the girl is diagnosed with cerebral palsy and autism, is partially deaf, uses corrective leg braces and has the mental capacity of a 2- to 3-year-old child. She was taken into protective custody in July 2017 and told authorities that her mother would “loan” her to men.

