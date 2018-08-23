× Money Saver – Amazon Simple Box

ST. LOUIS – An interesting way to test productions and save!

For a limited time, Amazon Prime members can try samples of products with prices ranging between $6.99 and $19.99.

For each sample box you buy, you will receive a credit equal to the price you paid.

Your credits can be used toward a future purchase of full-size products in the box you samples. Boxes include everything from beauty products, food and beverages, sports nutrition and pets supplies.

Most ship within seven to 14 days.

Grab this deal here: www.amazon.com