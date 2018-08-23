× ‘Moo Moo Classic’ cow-milking contest opens DuQuoin fair

DUQUOIN, Ill. – The Moo Moo Classic is back to serve as the unofficial opening of the DuQuoin State Fair .

Local celebrities will compete for the title of Milking Champion of the state fair on Thursday. The 3 p.m. event will be at the C Bar Land and Cattle Pavilion.

Each contestant has three minutes to extract as much milk as possible from a reluctant dairy cow. It requires skill and trust on the part of the animal.

Parking and admission are free Thursday. Visitors may stop by the Grandstand to purchase a reduced-price carnival armband for one day of unlimited rides. The $20 armband increases to $25 on Friday when the fair opens.

The fair runs through Sept. 3.