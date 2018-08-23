× St. Clair County man arrested after 25 pounds of marijuana discovered in home

LENZBURG, Ill. – After receiving several complaints from residents about drug dealing, deputies with the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department raided a residence in Lenzburg, Illinois and arrested the 47-year-old homeowner.

According to Captain Bruce Fleshren, chief of investigations for the sheriff’s department, the St. Clair County Drug Tactical Unit went to the home in the 100 block of N. Railroad Street on August 21. They executed a search warrant at the house and found over 25 pounds of marijuana packed for sale, numerous cannabis plants, as well as a handgun.

Deputies took Joey Broussard into custody at that time.

Prosecutors charged Broussard with one count of unlawful possession with intent to deliver more than 2,000 grams of cannabis, one count of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, and one count of unlawful possession of more than 5 but less than 20 cannabis plants. Broussard’s bond was set at $75,000.