Tower Grove residents chase down would-be package thief

ST. LOUIS – Some residents in the Tower Grove South neighborhood said they've had a constant issue with people stealing packages from their porches.

FOX 2/KPLR 11 spoke to a man who said he and his roommate left a decoy package on the porch to see what would happen. Matt Flenery said within 30 minutes, a man approached the package and before he could grab it, Flenery and his roommate ran out of the door and chased him.

Flenery said the man was carrying a knife with him but that wasn't going to stop the two from chasing him down.

Flanery said eventually the man went into a house several blocks away that appeared to be where he lived and a nearby neighbor kept an eye on the house. He said the neighbor caught the man dumping brand new electronics in the trash and he found it suspicious, so he called the police.

Flanery said that call to police eventually led to an arrest of the suspected package thief.